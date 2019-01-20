After a frustrating end to the Longhorn Invitational, followed by a few days off, the Plainview Indians were more than refreshed for their matchup Friday night against No. 1 Kingston.

After a frustrating end to the Longhorn Invitational, followed by a few days off, the Plainview Indians were more than refreshed for their matchup Friday night against No. 1 Kingston.

Unfortunately, despite pushing Class 3A’s top team to the limit, the Indians were dealt a heartbreaking 62-60 defeat to the Redskins in overtime at the Plainview Activity Center, giving them their third straight loss and dropping them to 7-5 on the season.

In a back and forth first quarter, both teams came out strong on the offensive end.

Plainview managed to come out on the better end of things, leading 15-13 after one.

The pace quickened before halftime, much to the delight of the Redskins, who managed to go on a 17-11 run and grab a 30-26 advantage at the break.

Things didn’t slow down in the third, as Plainview looked to regain control of the game.

The Indians managed to grab a brief lead at 42-41 with 2:42 left in the third, but it was Kingston who found itself leading going to the fourth at 47-44.

It took nearly the entire fourth quarter, but Plainview managed to eventually tie the game at 56-56 with 1:03 left in regulation.

Both teams had chances to clinch the victory in the closing stages of the game, but the Redskins turned the ball over, while the Indians were denied a clear shot at the basket as the clock winded down.

Plainview’s biggest lead in the extra session was two points at 58-56 with 3:23 left, before the Indians grabbed their final lead of the game at 60-59 with 2:06 left.

Ultimately though, the Redskins took the lead for good at 61-60 with less than two minutes to go, before draining one more free throw down the stretch.

Blake Nowell led the scoring for Plainview with 20 points in the game followed by Taylon Chambers with 15 points.

Brock Parham and Devin Jones each added 10 points for Plainview in the game.

Plainview will be in action Tuesday night at Durant (8 p.m.), while Kingston (16-1) hosts Ardmore Tuesday night.

Plainview will then play in the Heart of Oklahoma tournament beginning on Thursday at Purcell High School.