The Ringling Lady Blue Devils unfortunately had another frustrating night at home Friday, dropping their second game in a row, this time against the Waurika Lady Eagles.

Ringling was outscored 13-11 in the first quarter, before the Lady Eagles went on a 16-6 second quarter run to extend the lead.

Despite outscoring the Lady Eagles 29-27 in the second half, Ringling wasn’t able to regain the lead and fell to 8-7 on the season as a result.

Molly Koons led Ringling with 17 points followed by Sydney Southward with 10 points.