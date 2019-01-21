It was a rough night at home for the Madill Lady Wildcats as they were defeated at Wildcat Fieldhouse by the No. 17 Comanche Lady Indians.

Comanche opened the game with a 25-6 first quarter, before the Lady Wildcats were held to just three points before halftime.

Madill was outscored 10-6 in the third quarter, before the Lady Indians finished off the game outscoring the Lady Wildcats 20-15 in the fourth.

Abby Lambertsen led the scoring for Madill with nine points followed by Jayden Weiberg with seven points.