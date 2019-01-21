Despite opening the game strong against Comanche Friday, the Madill Wildcats couldn’t muster much offense, leading to a defeat at Wildcat Fieldhouse by a score of 48-37.

Despite opening the game strong against Comanche Friday, the Madill Wildcats couldn’t muster much offense, leading to a defeat at Wildcat Fieldhouse by a score of 48-37.

Madill led 9-7 after the first quarter, but went into halftime down 21-18.

The Indians took control in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 27-19 to seal the victory.

Diego Flores led the Wildcats with 13 points followed by Miguel Duran with 12 points.