After being denied the chance to make it to dual state last Thursday night, the Madill Wildcats wrestling team responded in the best way possible over the weekend in Texas.

After being denied the chance to make it to dual state last Thursday night, the Madill Wildcats wrestling team responded in the best way possible over the weekend in Texas.

The Wildcats took the overall team title at the Wolverine Invitational tournament, which was hosted by Frisco High School.

Coby Sandefur took second place in the 106 weight class, with Isaac Eades taking third at 126 pounds.

Dylan McCullough won the title at 138 pounds, with Damian Ramirez earning fourth overall at 145 pounds.

Colt Crowson finished second in the 152 pound weight class, with John Venable earning second at 170 pounds.

Christian Moreno finished fourth at 182 pounds, with Coty Tweedy taking third in the 195 division.

Moises Ibarra earned fourth in the 220 pound bracket, with Griffin Williams winning the heavyweight division at 285 pounds.

Kaleb Swinney also competed in the tournament at 113 pounds, with Wylbie Roberts competing at 120 pounds.

Keon Christie competed at 132 pounds in the tournament with Payton Tracy competing at 160 pounds.