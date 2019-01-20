Sometimes the little things can add up in the course of a game.

Sometimes the little things can add up in the course of a game.

The No. 19 Plainview Lady Indians found this out the hard way Friday night against Class 3A’s No. 3 Kingston Lady Redskins.

A total of 15 missed free throws came back to haunt the Lady Indians, as they saw their seven-game winning streak snapped with a 54-38 defeat at the Plainview Activity Center.

Plainview managed to take the lead briefly in the first quarter, but found itself on the wrong end of an 11-7 scoreline going to the second quarter.

Kingston kept up the pressure before halftime, as the Lady Redskins outscored Plainview 14-12 to lead 25-19 at the break.

The biggest turning point in the game came in the third quarter, as the Lady Redskins went on a 19-8 run to extend its lead to 44-27 going to the fourth.

Plainview managed to outscore Kingston 11-10 down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Indians fell to 10-3 on the season.

Pros McKnight led the Lady Redskins with 15 points followed by Kassie Bailey with 11 points.

Anna Simmons led Plainview with 10 points followed by Amiya Howard with eight points.

Emilie Hudson added seven points for the Lady Indians while Megan Winchester scored five points.

Plainview will be on the road Tuesday night against Durant, while Kingston will take on Ardmore at home.

The Lady Indians will then travel to Purcell for the annual Heart of Oklahoma Tournament beginning on Thursday.