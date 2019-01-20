This season, the No. 19 Sulphur Bulldogs haven’t had a three-game losing streak.

This season, the No. 19 Sulphur Bulldogs haven’t had a three-game losing streak.

They weren’t about to start Friday night against Davis.

Despite facing a second half deficit, the Bulldogs were able to escape on the road in the annual Battle of the Arbuckles, winning 53-52 to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 9-4 on the season.

Davis outscored the Bulldogs 13-12 in the first quarter, before Sulphur jumped ahead 25-22 going into the halftime break.

The Wolves came back though to lead 40-38 after three, but Sulphur grabbed the victory outscoring Davis down the stretch.

Jett and Cole Martin led the Wolves with 19 points apiece in the game.

Weston Arms and TJ Todd each had 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Price Daube scored nine points and Cole Johnson added six points.