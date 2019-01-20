Rivalry games can often times be tricky affairs to navigate through.

Rivalry games can often times be tricky affairs to navigate through.

However, the No. 7 Sulphur Lady Bulldogs had no such trouble Friday night against Davis.

The annual Battle of the Arbuckles went to Sulphur, as the Lady Bulldogs finished off a season sweep against the Lady Wolves with a 59-28 victory at Davis, moving them to 13-0 on the year.

Sulphur led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter, before holding the Lady Wolves to just five points before halftime while scoring 23 of its own to expand the lead.

The Lady Bulldogs finished off the game outscoring Davis 19-15 in the second half.

Payton Row led Sulphur with 24 points in the game followed by Kady Lynch and Mishayna Gilmore each with eight points apiece.

Jolee Grinstead and Jacie Lanoy led the Lady Wolves with six points apiece with Kyla Birkes scoring five points in the game.