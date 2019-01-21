It turns out all the Plainview Indians wrestling team needed to get back on track was a trip to Texas this past weekend.

The Indians took a total of 11 wrestlers to the Frank Halloran Ranger Classic tournament which was held at Dallas Jesuit High School in Dallas, where Plainview managed to bring home a total of seven medals in seven different weight classes.

Jhobany Sanchez earned third in the 106 weight class, with Reece Bennett finishing fourth overall at 113 pounds.

Adam Fuller claimed third overall in the 126 weight class, with River Eubanks also taking third at 132 pounds.

Bradon Wilson finished third at 138 pounds with Blue Norman second at 160 and Lane Johnson third at 170 pounds.

Fuller’s third place finish came in dramatic fashion against Spencer Griffin from Lewisville Hebron High School.

After enduring a near fall early in the match from Griffin, Fuller was able to reverse course and eventually pin Griffin with an official match time of 1:02.

The result was even more significant considering Griffin had pinned his previous three opponents in the tournament.

“I can’t say enough about Adam’s (Fuller) heart this weekend,” Plainview coach Devin Martinez said. “We’d been working all week in practice on fighting from our backs when being taken down. Adam showed a lot of heart tonight.”