The Ringling Blue Devils are on a three-game winning streak after claiming a narrow home win over the Waurika Eagles Friday night to move to 10-5 on the season.

Both teams scored 12 points in the first quarter, before the Blue Devils outscored Waurika 21-5 before halftime.

However, after the break the Eagles went on an 8-6 run in the third, before outscoring Ringling 20-10 in the fourth.

Despite the rally, the Blue Devils were able to hold on for the victory.

Caige Calvert led Ringling with 21 points followed by Coty Scott with 14 and Kage McGahey with 10 points.