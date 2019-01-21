While the temperatures were dropping on Saturday, the red-hot Sulphur basketball teams were hitting the road to play against Comanche.

The end result proved to be beneficial for the No. 7 Lady Bulldogs, while the No. 19 Bulldogs suffered a tough loss against the Indians.

Sulphur will be back at home Tuesday taking on the Dickson Comets and Lady Comets.

In the girls game, it was a rematch from the championship game of the Charles K. Heatley Classic in Lindsay from a week ago between Sulphur and Comanche.

This time however, the result wasn’t as close as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 14-0 on the season with a commanding 60-35 victory.

Sulphur led 18-6 after the first quarter before taking a 37-20 lead into the halftime break.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Indians 23-15 in the second half.

Makella Mobly led the scoring with 19 points followed by Payton Row with 15 points and Kady Lynch with eight points.

Meanwhile the Bulldogs fell to 9-5 on the season with a tough 62-42 defeat against the Indians.

Sulphur was down 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, before facing a 33-23 defecit at the halftime break.

The Bulldogs were outscored in the second half 29-19 against the Indians.

Weston Arms led the Bulldogs with 11 points followed by TJ Todd with 10 points and Cole Johnson with eight points.

Price Daube added five points for the Bulldogs in the game.