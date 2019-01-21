A three-peat of wins was finished off Friday night to end the week for the Turner Falcons, as they moved to 11-5 overall with an eight point win at home over Calera.

The Falcons are now on a three-game winning streak after dropping the third place game of the South Central Conference tournament in overtime on Jan. 12.

Turner led 15-11 after the first quarter of play, before taking a slim 23-22 lead into the halftime break.

The Falcons though managed to outscore Calera 25-18 in the second half.

Tyler Campbell led the scoring with 19 points followed by Justice Hartman with 18 points.