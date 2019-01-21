After reeling off two straight victories earlier in the week, the Turner Lady Falcons were denied a third Friday night at home against Calera.

Turner led 10-7 after the first quarter before being outscored 13-11 in the second.

Calera sealed the game by outscoring the Lady Falcons 25-14 in the third and fourth quarters combined.

Jaleigh Durst led the scoring for the Lady Falcons with 11 points followed by Miranda Crespo with seven points.

Jodi Durst and Tallie Tynes each scored six points apiece for Turner.

Turner (10-6) will be at Wilson Monday night.