The Wilson Eagles unfortunately suffered a fourth straight loss Friday night, this time at the hands of the Central High Bronchos at home by a score of 51-37.

After the first quarter both teams were even at 8-8, before the Bronchos took the lead with a 13-10 run in the second.

Wilson was outscored 11-4 in the third, before the Bronchos outscored the Eagles 19-15 in the fourth.

Luke Honea led the scoring for Wilson with 19 points followed by Carson Fulton with eight points.

Wilson will try and snap its losing streak Monday night at home against the Turner Falcons.