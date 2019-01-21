It was an unfortunate fourth straight loss for the Wilson Lady Eagles Friday night, as they were defeated at home by the Central High Lady Bronchos 49-26.

Central High opened the scoring with a 15-5 first quarter, before outscoring the Lady Eagles 9-8 in the second.

Wilson was outscored 25-13 in the second half.

Bethani Ross led the Lady Eagles with 12 points followed by Destiny Colbert with six points and Tucker Welch with five points.