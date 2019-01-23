While the start of the playoffs might be just a few weeks away, several area teams in Class A and Class B at least know where their postseason journeys will be starting.

The OSSAA recently released the pairings for the district tournaments, which will take place in February.

In the Class A ranks, the Fox boys and girls basketball teams will be hosting their respective district tournaments.

Fox will be joined by Wilson and Maysville in the Area III bracket.

On the same side of the bracket will be Turner, who will travel to Velma-Alma for districts, along with Thackerville.

The regional main site for Fox, Wilson and Turner will be Central High, with the sub-site being at Velma-Alma.

Also in area III will be the Ringling boys and girls teams, who will have to travel to Fort Cobb-Broxton for their district tournament along with Geronimo.

The regional main site for Ringling’s side of the bracket will be at Fort Cobb-Broxton, with the sub-site at Binger-Oney.

Area will be held at Cache High School.

In the Class B ranks, the Springer teams will be traveling to Temple for their district tournaments along with Grandfield.

The regional main site for Springer’s side of the bracket will be at Verden, with the sub-site being at Duke High School.