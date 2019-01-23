The Fox Foxes got their third straight win and 12th of the season with a comfortable victory over the Oklahoma School for the Deaf Tuesday night.

Fox led 23-12 at the end of the first quarter, before taking a 52-21 advantage into the locker room.

Despite a strong second half effort by the Indians of 25 points, they were outscored by the Foxes with 27 points in the third and fourth quarters combined.

Drew Martin led the Foxes with 29 points followed by Aaron Martin with 13 points.

Isiah Holt led OSD with 15 points followed by Dylan Evans with 13 points and KJ Lokeijak with 11 points.