A six-game winning streak was the end result for the Fox Lady Foxes Tuesday night at home as they defeated the Oklahoma School for the Deaf 52-15.

A six-game winning streak was the end result for the Fox Lady Foxes Tuesday night at home as they defeated the Oklahoma School for the Deaf 52-15.

Fox led 10-6 after one quarter and 17-9 going to the halftime break.

The Lady Foxes allowed just six points in the second half and improved to 12-3 overall on the season.

Bree Phelps led Fox with 17 points followed by Jada Newhouse with 15 points and Daja Petties with 10 points.

Emily Cavello led OSD with eight points in the game.