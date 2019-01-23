After enduring two tough losses last week, the Lone Grove Lady Horns got back to basics Tuesday night at the Gary Scott Center.

What resulted was the second highest offensive output this season for the Lady Horns as they improved to 8-8 on the season with a 71-50 victory against Madill.

Lone Grove led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, before taking a 35-23 lead into the halftime break.

The Lady Horns kept up their momentum with a 19-13 third quarter run, before finishing the game off in the fourth outscoring the Lady Wildcats 17-14.

Madison Anderson led Lone Grove with 19 points followed by Cheyanne Davis with 14 points, Malea McMurtrey with 13 points and Maili Coe with 10 points.

Jayden Weiberg led Madill with 14 points followed by Abbie Lambertsen with 13 points.