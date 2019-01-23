It was an easy night Tuesday for the No. 16 Plainview Lady Indians as they cruised past the Durant Lady Lions at the Durant High School Gymnasium by a score of 64-30.

It was an easy night for the No. 16 Plainview Lady Indians as they cruised past the Durant Lady Lions at the Durant High School Gymnasium by a score of 64-30.

Plainview led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter, before taking a 34-18 lead into the locker room.

The Lady Indians finished off the game in the second half, outscoring Durant 30-11 to improve to 11-3 on the season.

Megan Winchester led the Lady Indians with 15 points in the game followed by Reagan Chaney and Amiya Howard each with 11 points apiece.

Jillian Clark also added 10 points in the victory for Plainview.