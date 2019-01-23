KINGSTON — For the second time this season Tuesday night, the Ardmore Lady Tigers were playing their first game after a 10-day gap between games.

However, despite the long period between live action, it was business as usual for Class 5A’s No. 2 program.

Two players scored in double figures as the Lady Tigers took down Class 3A’s No. 3 Kingston Lady Redskins 54-43 at the Kingston High School Activity Center.

The victory moved the Lady Tigers to 14-0 on the season, and continues the best start the program has had under head coach Debra Manley.

It’s also the second time the Lady Tigers have had a 14-game winning streak under Manley with the other occurrence happening during the 2014-15 season when Ardmore began the season 14-1.

“I pray this is the last 10-day layoff we have,” Manley jokingly said. “Our girls have stayed focused in practice and we knew what we had to do tonight. We got a little off course in the third quarter, and they (Kingston) came back on us a little bit. It’s a tough environment to play in here, but our girls played a great game and I can’t say enough about this group.”

“Our biggest thing is staying focused and detailing the little things,” Manley added. “We’ve got to get back on track Thursday and hopefully we can get back on track this week at the Shawnee Tournament.”

Ardmore came out strong in the first quarter, building a 10-1 lead going into the second.

Slowly but surely, it appeared the Lady Tigers were pulling away before the end of the first half, as they quickly built a 15-5 lead.

The Lady Tigers seemed to be in control going to the locker room with a 22-8 lead.

However, the Lady Redskins came out with a much improved game plan in the third which trimmed the Lady Tigers lead down to two points.

After a three-pointer from Sierra Gordon gave Ardmore a 25-14 lead with 6:13 left in the third, Kingston went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 25-23 with 4:01 left in the third.

The only problem for Kingston was it was never able to take the lead despite the run.

Ardmore instead went on a 15-9 run of its own to lead 40-32 going to the fourth quarter, which included another three-pointer from Sierra Gordon, which brought a smile from the senior guard.

“Three pointers always get us hyped, especially when they come from Sierra,” Amaya Gordon said. “On a scale of 1-10, I’d say that game was about an eight when it comes to physicality. Kingston was really physical, and we had to get down and dig deep out there. Coach Manley told us that she knew Kingston would come back, and that we just needed to keep pushing and stay together.”

Ardmore didn’t have any threats down the stretch as the Lady Tigers outscored Kingston 14-11 in the fourth quarter.

Amaya Gordon led the way with 17 points followed by Sierra Gordon with 16 points.

Reagan McCurley scored eight points with Miyah McGee adding six, with Tieronay Banks scoring four and Shakira Smith scoring three points.

Ardmore will be at the Shawnee Tournament Thursday taking on Southeast in the opening round of the tournament at the Shawnee Sports Complex.