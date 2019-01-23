There was little drama for the No. 6 Sulphur Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night as they moved to 15-0 with a blowout victory over the Dickson Lady Comets at home by a score of 79-43.

There was little drama for the No. 6 Sulphur Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night as they moved to 15-0 with a blowout victory over the Dickson Lady Comets at home by a score of 79-43.

Dickson led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, before the Lady Bulldogs came back with a 29-8 run before halftime to grab the lead.

Sulphur outscored the Lady Comets 40-22 in the second half to claim the victory.

Makella Mobly and Kady Lynch each had 18 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, with Harley Beesley scoring 13 points.

Dickson fell to 6-8 with the loss.