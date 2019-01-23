The Ringling Lady Blue Devils snapped a two-game losing streak with a road victory against the Healdton Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night by a score of 60-41, moving them to 8-7 on the season.

Ringling opened the game with a 16-1 first quarter run, before taking a 31-9 lead into halftime.

The Lady Blue Devils outscored Healdton 16-15 in the third quarter before being outscored 17-13 in the fourth.

Macey Howell and Brynli Tucker each had 12 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

Molly Koons led Ringling with 20 points followed by Kelsea Thompson with 15 points.