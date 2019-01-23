Despite a strong effort Tuesday night, the Springer Cardinals weren’t able to avoid a third straight loss, this time at the hands of Maysville at Walker Gymnasium by a score of 69-56.

Springer was outscored 15-12 in the first quarter, before fighting back and tying the game at 25-25 going into the halftime break.

However, the Warriors took control of the game with a 24-13 run in the third quarter before finishing the game off with a 20-18 run in the fourth.

Malik Brown led the Cardinals with 27 points in the game followed by Austin Meredith with 18 points.