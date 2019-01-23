After falling out of the top-20 poll in Class 3A this week, the Sulphur Bulldogs responded in the best way possible at home Tuesday night.

Two players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs as Sulphur moved to 10-5 on the season with a win over Dickson, 68-47 at the Sulphur Gymnasium.

Sulphur led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, before outscoring the Comets 18-11 going into the halftime break.

The Bulldogs exploded offensively in the third for 25 points while holding the Comets to just nine, extending their advantage.

Dickson finished the game strong though out scoring the Bulldogs 20-11 down the stretch.

TJ Todd led Sulphur with 19 points in the game followed by Cole Johnson with 14 points.

Hunter Palesano led the Comets with 17 points in the game.