Consistency is something every team strives for during the season.

It’s also something the Madill Wildcats will hope they have now after claiming their seventh win of the season Tuesday night against Lone Grove.

A balanced scoring attack helped the Wildcats claim a 49-25 victory over the Longhorns at the Gary Scott Center.

Madill led 11-7 after the first quarter, before the Longhorns fought back with a 12-7 second quarter to lead 19-18 at the break.

However, the Wildcats responded with a 12-1 third quarter run to regain the lead before finishing the game with a 19-5 fourth quarter run.

Wyatt Gray led the Wildcats with 11 points followed by Miguel Duran with eight points.

Gavin Peery led the Longhorns with eight points followed by Cody McClennahan with six points.