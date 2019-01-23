In preparation for their upcoming tournaments this week, the Wilson and Turner basketball teams met up for a Monday night matchup at the Wilson High School Gymnasium.

The trip proved to help get the Lady Falcons back on track, while the Eagles managed to pull off a surprise victory against the Falcons in the nightcap.

Both of these teams will be at the annual Bulldog Bash tournament in Healdton starting on Thursday.

Girls

Turner 43

Wilson 33

It was an 11th win of the season for the Turner Lady Falcons, as they held off a strong effort from the Wilson Lady Eagles to claim a 10-point victory.

Wilson led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter, before the game was tied at 15-15 going into the halftime break.

Turner grabbed the lead after the third quarter with an 8-6 run, before finishing the game off with a 20-12 run in the fourth quarter.

Miranda Crespo led the Lady Falcons with 18 points followed by Jaleigh Durst with nine points, while Tallie and Chole Tynes each scored six points apiece.

Lexy Hodges led Wilson with 10 points followed by Bethani Ross with eight points.

Boys

Wilson 48

Turner 45

All the Wilson Eagles needed to win Monday night was an army of four players.

Four Eagles scored in double figures as Wilson snapped a four-game losing streak with a three point victory to move to 8-9 on the season.

Turner led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter, before the Eagles were down 24-22 going into the halftime break.

Wilson though grabbed the lead in the third, outscoring the Falcons 12-9.

Despite a late rally, the Eagles were able to hold on for the victory in the fourth, outscoring the Falcons 14-12.

Carson Fulton led Wilson with 15 points followed by Kaden Forstyhe with 12, Luke Honea with 11, and Logan Schaaf with 10 points.

Justice Hartman led Turner with 21 points, followed by Ridge Parker with 10 points.

