While the streets may not be paved with gold, they will be costing the city more money. During Tuesday night’s commission meeting, the board approved two separate ordinances giving additional funding to street improvement projects.

The first ordinance approved increased the contract price of the 2018 street Improvement project by an additional $69,960, which allows painted pavement striping to be replaced by thermoplastic striping and allows contractors to work on the city’s water valves and manholes.

City Engineer Thomas Mansur explained the request.

“We had originally called for the painted striping in the hopes of saving money. It does indeed cost more for thermoplastic striping, but it has become apparent that painted striping just doesn’t last,” Mansur said. “It’s worth it to spend a little bit more up front and know that it’s going to last longer.” He also noted the thermoplastic striping increases visibility.

Mansur said by allowing contractors to work on water valves and manholes, they can be repaired and replaced in a more timely fashion.

“Our original plan was for our street folks to do that on an on-call basis. It’s very difficult to coordinate that given the vagaries of the weather and our schedule to make those modifications on a timely basis,” Mansur said.

The second approved ordinance gives the Ardmore East Main Streetscape Project an additional $102,130 to replace all of the asphalt. The original plan would have combined new asphalt sections of road along with sections of existing road.

“Upon review of how this was going to look upon completion, the suggestion was made to have the entire East Main Street section in the Streetscape project completely milled and overlayed,” Assistant City Manager Kevin Boatright said. “Once we started actually doing the demo and there was some of the asphalt cut, we started seeing the dramatic difference between the old and new asphalt. With all the work, time and effort put into this project we just thought it would be better to have all of the asphalt look uniform.”

Boatright noted the city has funds available in Fund 52 to cover the additional cost.