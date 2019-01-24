Tournament fever is in the air this week, and it’s no different for Madill, Marietta and Dickson.

Tournament fever is in the air this week, and it’s no different for Madill, Marietta and Dickson.

These three teams will be making the short drive to Tishomingo today for the annual Tishomingo Invitational tournament, which will include Pauls Valley, Atoka, Clinton, and Latta along with Tishomingo.

On the girls side of the bracket, the Marietta Lady Indians will play against Pauls Valley at 11 a.m. today with the winner meeting either Tishomingo or Clinton Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

The Dickson Lady Comets will take on Atoka at 1:40 p.m. in their first round game, with the winner meeting either Latta or Madill in the semifinals Friday at 7 p.m.

On the boys side, the No. 13 Marietta Indians will meet up against Pauls Valley at 12:30 p.m. in the opening round, with the victor meeting either Atoka or Madill in the semifinals at 5:40 p.m. Friday.

Madill and Atoka play at 3 p.m. today.

The Dickson Comets will play against the Clinton Red Tornadoes at 5:40 p.m. in the first round, with the winner meeting either Latta or Tishomingo Friday at 7 p.m.

Championship games are slated for Saturday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.