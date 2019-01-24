For the 10th straight year this weekend, there will be one big bash going on in Healdton.

The annual Bulldog Bash tournament will take place from the Healdton High School Gymnasium, with several area teams in action including Healdton, Wilson, Turner, Fox and Ringling.

On the girls side of the bracket, games will begin today at 10 a.m. with the Fox Lady Foxes taking on Wynnewood, with the winner meeting either Turner or Elmore City-Pernell in the semifinals.

The Lady Falcons and Lady Badgers will tangle in their first round matchup at 1 p.m. today.

Ringling and Wilson will go against one another in another opening round pairing at 4:30 p.m. with the winner meeting either Healdton or Ryan, with that contest being played at 7 p.m. to finish out the day.

As for the boys bracket, it will start at 11:30 a.m. today with the Fox Foxes taking on Ryan, with the winner meeting either Wynnewood or Healdton, which takes place at 8:30 p.m.

Just a few days after meeting one another in a close contest, the Turner Falcons and Wilson Eagles will once again play each other, as the two will begin their contest at 5:30 p.m.

Ringling and ECP will round out the boys contests as they are set to play at 2:30 p.m. with the winner meeting either Turner or Wilson in the semifinals.

Semifinal games for the girls will begin on Friday at 4 and 7 p.m. with the boys semifinals set to take place at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Championship games are set for 5 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

In other tournament action beginning today, the Springer Cardinals and Lady Cardinals will be traveling to the Wapanucka tournament at the Wapanucka High School Gymnasium.

Both teams will be taking on Buffalo Valley in the opening round of the tournament, which is scheduled to run through Saturday as well in both brackets.