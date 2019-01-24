Following a successful season in which they returned to the playoffs, it should come as no surprise the Fox Foxes program was showered with plenty of offseason awards.

Recently it was announced that several Foxes were named to the All-District awards list, as well as one player being named as a member of the All-Star by Class roster for Class C.

Linebacker William Miller was named as a Class C All-Star by Class selection after his successful season.

Miller rushed the ball 100 times this season for 877 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also had three games in which he rushed for more than 100 yards.

In addition, Miller was also selected as a OEMFCA All-Star selection, along with Jimmy Bivings.

Ethan Kinsey and John Whitby were named as alternate selections on the same list, with head coach Brent Phelps being named as the selected coach for the All-Stars list.

Bivings was also named as the District C-2 Offensive Player of the Year, with Kinsey being named as a first team selection at Center.

Bivings finished the season throwing for 242 yards on 14-of-37 passing with four touchdowns. He also ran 137 times for 1,267 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Robert Davis was named as a first team selection at tight end, with Tyrese Davidson being named as a first team defense selection at the defensive line position.

Preston Shepard was named as a first team defensive back, while Harley Darling was named as a second team defensive linebacker, while John Whitby was a second team guard, with Ethan Stewart being named a second team defensive specialist.

Fox finished the 2018-19 season with an overall record of 7-4 and a 6-1 mark in district play, before falling in the opening round of the Class C playoffs against Tyrone at the Fox Den.