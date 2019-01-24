It’s often said that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

It’s often said that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Over the course of the last few years, there hasn’t been much different when it comes to the finals of the Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational tournament, as it has usually ended with matchup between the Ardmore Lady Tigers and the Shawnee Lady Wolves, in a usually close contest.

A journey towards a possible rematch begins today, as the 2019 version of the tournament kicks off at the Shawnee Athletic Center.

The Lady Tigers enter the tournament ranked No. 2 in Class 5A at 14-0. Ardmore will face off against Southeast at 4 p.m. today in the opening round.

A victory for the Lady Tigers will put them against either No. 13 McAlester or No. 4 Coweta Friday afternoon in the semifinals at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lady Wolves enter the tournament ranked No. 3 in Class 6A at 13-0 and will play Duncan in its first round matchup with the winner meeting either El Reno or Stillwater in the semifinals.

The championship game is set for Saturday night at 7 p.m.