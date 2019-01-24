Over the last three games, there’s been plenty of frustration for the Plainview Indians.

However, Tuesday night it all went away with a trip to Durant.

The Indians used a balanced scoring attack to snap its three game losing streak with a 68-45 win over the Lions at the Durant High School Gymnasium, moving Plainview to 8-5 on the season.

Plainview outscored Durant 17-8 in the first quarter, before outscoring the Lions 13-12 to end the first half.

The Indians kept up the momentum in the third, going on a 19-15 run, before finishing the game off in the fourth quarter.

Blake Nowell led the Indians with 18 points in the game followed by Devin Jones with 17 points, and Tyler Berryhill with 10 points.