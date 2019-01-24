While there is still a few weeks to go in the regular season, both Plainview and Sulphur are preparing for plenty of challenges this weekend in their final tournaments of the campaign before the playoffs.

The 49th annual Heart of Oklahoma Tournament will begin today at Purcell High School, with a stacked field on both the boys and girls sides of the brackets.

Speaking of the girls bracket, the No. 16 Lady Indians and No. 6 Lady Bulldogs will be in action this afternoon in their respective first round contests.

Sulphur will face off with Mount Saint Mary at 1:10 p.m., while Plainview will tangle with No. 17 Tuttle, who is a state quarterfinalist from a year ago at 3:50 p.m.

The winner of the Plainview/Tuttle game will meet either No. 5 Anadarko or the Shawnee JV in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while the loser plays at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Should Sulphur win, they would face either Class 2A power Vanoss or host Purcell in the semifinals at 3:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.

On the boys side, the Bulldogs will have a test in the opening round as they will take on No. 4 Anadarko at 11:50 a.m. with the winner getting either Purcell or Vanoss in the semifinals.

Plainview meanwhile is in action at 5:10 p.m. taking on Mount Saint Mary, with the winner meeting either Tuttle or Byng in the semifinals.

The semifinals for the boys games will take place at 5:10 and 7:50 p.m. respectively on Friday.

The championship games are set for 5 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.