Lately luck has not been on the side of the Springer Lady Cardinals.

Tuesday night at Walker Gymnasium, the unfortunate trend continued as the Lady Cardinals lost their fifth straight game and fell to 5-12 overall on the season with a tough 54-43 defeat against Maysville.

The Lady Warriors outscored Springer 12-6 in the first quarter, before taking a 25-17 lead into the halftime break.

A 14-5 run by Maysville in the third quarter extended the lead to 39-22, before Springer outscored Maysville 21-15 in the fourth to end the game.

Kailee Lathum led the Lady Cardinals with 18 points followed by Madelyn Hoage with 11 points and Kamryn Sampson with 10 points.