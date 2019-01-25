It was a rough opening day of the Wapanucka Invitational for the Springer basketball teams Thursday, as they were both defeated in their respective opening round games.

Girls

Wapanucka 38 Springer 31

The Springer Lady Cardinals gave the host Wapanucka all it could handle in their opening round game Thursday, but were eventually defeated by seven points.

Springer led 7-5 after the first quarter, before holding a slim 17-16 lead at the halftime break.

However, after the third quarter it was Wapanucka leading 27-22, before the Lady Cardinals were outscored 11-9 in the fourth quarter.

Kamryn Sampson led Springer with 15 points in the game followed by Kailee Lathum with 10 points.

Boys

Buffalo Valley 67 Springer 53



Despite a strong effort, the Cardinals weren't able to overcome Buffalo Valley in the opening game of the tournament.

Springer was down 14-10 after the first quarter, before falling behind 29-24 going to the halftime break.

The Cardinals were within striking distance going to the fourth at 43-37, before being outscored 24-16 in the fourth quarter.

Mickey Hunnicutt led the Cardinals with 18 points followed by Tristan Amaya with 15 points.