It was a mixed bag of results Thursday for the Sulphur basketball teams in Purcell.

While the No. 6 Lady Bulldogs moved to 16-0, the Bulldogs were left frustrated in a low-scoring loss against Anadarko on the opening day of the 49th annual Heart of Oklahoma Tournament.

Sulphur’s girls will play at 3:50 p.m. today while the boys will play at 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Sulphur 63

Mt. St. Mary 46

The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs continued their strong run through the season, as they grounded the Lady Rockets from Mount Saint Mary in the opening round.

Sulphur opened the game with an 18-9 first quarter, before leading 35-18 going into the locker room.

Both teams managed to score 28 points apiece in the second half.

Payton Row led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points followed by Abby Beck with 12 points.

Boys

Anadarko 37

Sulphur 25

While slow and steady might have set the pace Thursday, it ended up being more of a frustration for the Sulphur Bulldogs against Class 4A’s No. 4 team in Anadarko.

Both teams scored seven points apiece in the first quarter, before matching it in the second to result in a 14-14 tie going into the break.

Anadarko managed to pull slightly ahead in the third with a 7-5 run, before pulling away in the fourth with a 16-6 fourth quarter.

TJ Todd led the Bulldogs with 10 points in the game followed by Price Daube with six points and Weston Arms with five points.