KINGSTON — Going up against a No. 1 team was always going to be a challenge for the Ardmore Tigers.

However, when that No. 1 team is the Kingston Redskins, things get a little more difficult in more ways than one.

Ardmore struggled to contain the high-flying Redskins offense after a strong first quarter, as Kingston cruised to a victory at home by a score of 65-31.

In the first quarter, the Tigers were going stride for stride with the Redskins, staying within two points for most of the frame.

However, the Tigers could only manage to get to within three points at 11-8 before the wheels came off to end the quarter.

Kingston exploded for an 11-0 run to end the first, leading 22-8 going to the second.

The Tigers offensive struggles continued in the second quarter as they managed just six points before halftime, while the Redskins scored 13 points to lead 35-14 going to the locker room.

Another six point quarter hampered the Tigers in the third as Kingston grew its lead to 52-20.

The Redskins finished off the game outscoring the Tigers 13-11 in the fourth.

Dylan Williams led Ardmore with eight points in the game followed by Elijah Franks with seven points.

Ardmore will compete in the Moore tournament beginning on Thursday.