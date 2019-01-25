A storm water drainage project at Ardmore Industrial Airpark will cost more than expected to complete.

When the Ardmore Development Authority board of directors met Tuesday afternoon, one the first items addressed involved approving a change to the work order for the project. After work began, crews found an unanticipated obstruction that will require an additional $38,653 to relocate the planned storm water outlet. Mita Bates, CEO of the Ardmore Development Authority, explained the situation.

“I visited with the architect and engineer who stated that when you’re talking about an old property like this they go by the survey, and the survey did not reflect the existence of this obstruction,” Bates said. “When the surveyor was questioned, they said they did not have good maps because of the age of the airpark.”

Unexpected surprises like this are nothing new when it comes to work at the airpark. In fact, this is the second change to the project’s work order. Bates pointed out that this is partially because the site was once a military base and infrastructure was not always recorded because of security concerns.

Ardmore City Manager J.D. Spohn said incorrect or incomplete information in old records is another obstacle.

“We run into the same thing (with city projects),” Spohn said. “Almost any project we do where the infrastructure is very old, the information is not accurate.”

He went on to say that when the city encounters problems such as this, they update the records and even create entirely new records when needed to accurately reflect where underground items are located.

Despite the delays caused by weather and infrastructure surprises, Bates said the project is expected to be complete by mid-March.

At the end of the meeting, Andrea Anderson, director of marketing and industry relations, gave a brief summary of some of the successes in 2018.

“For 2018, we had a total of 21 inquiries which led to active projects that we have been working on,” Anderson said. “Of that, we landed two companies here in Ardmore.”

She went on to say that while both are smaller employers that have yet to be identified, they are still wins for the community.

The meeting closed with Bates giving an update on the changes to business taking place within the state and the Stitt administration.

“We now have a Secretary of Commerce and Workforce, Sean Kouplen,” Bates said. “He has committed to us that we’re going to change the way we do business, the way we recruit and the way the process works.” She went on to say this appointment works hand in hand with the appointment of Brent Kisling as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

“We’re very excited to have him on board, and I think we’re going to see much greater activity and responsiveness from the state,” Bates said, adding that during a recent conversation with Kisling he said his goal was to work on refocusing the way the state interacts with clients and communities.