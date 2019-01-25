There was little drama Thursday for the No. 2 Ardmore Lady Tigers in the opening round of the Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational tournament.

Ardmore overwhelmed Southeast early and cruised to a comfortable 63-24 victory at the Shawnee Athletic Center.

The Lady Tigers will now play No. 4 Coweta in the semifinals today at 4 p.m.

Ardmore opened the game with a 26-7 first quarter run before taking a 36-15 lead at the half.

The Lady Tigers went on an 18-8 run in the third quarter before finishing the game off in the fourth.

Sierra Gordon had 20 points with Tieronay Banks and Amaya Gordon scoring 12 points each in the game.