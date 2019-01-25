With the start of the 49th annual Heart of Oklahoma tournament came with it two challenging games for the Plainview basketball teams Thursday.

While the Indians were able to take down Mount Saint Mary, the Lady Indians were tripped up by the Tuttle Lady Tigers.

Girls

Tuttle 49 Plainview 40

The No. 16 Plainview Lady Indians faced a ranked challenge in the form of the No. 18 Tuttle Lady Tigers Thursday, but were unable to take down the defending state quarterfinalists.

Tuttle led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, before taking a 23-16 advantage into the locker room.

The Lady Tigers led 33-26 after three quarters, before finishing off

the game with a 16-14 fourth quarter run.

Anna Simmons led the Lady Indians with 17 points followed by Riley Grant with eight points.

Plainview’s girls will play today at 10:30 a.m.

Boys

Plainview 68

Mt. St. Mary 60

There was an upset for the Indians as they took down the No. 8 Rockets from Mount Saint Mary by eight points.

Plainview led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter, before outscoring the Rockets 23-13 in the third.

The Indians were outscored 10-6 in the third but scored 21 points in the fourth to seal the victory.

Plainview will play at 5:10 p.m. this evening in the semifinals.

Blake Nowell scored 17 points, with Taylon Chambers scoring 13 points and Devin Jones scoring 12 points in the game for the Indians against the Rockets.