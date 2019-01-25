The wheels on the bus are staying still in Wilson, which means it’s time for a vote.

Wilson Public Schools will propose a $360,000 transportation bond request to purchase three buses and a van for the district. The bond will appear on the February 12 ballot. Wilson Superintendent Tonya Finnerty said the bond is long overdue.

“We’ll be replacing three buses that are outdated and that maintenance is overwhelming on,” Finnerty said. “We’re also looking to replace the van we use for student activities and that kind of thing, it’s old and outdated.”

Finnerty said the vehicles are at least 18 years old. The district has seven buses total, but two of them have been out of commission during this school year. As a result, the school uses the activity bus, a

fairly old vehicle also up for replacement, to run bus routes. Another activity bus is not in use due to mechanical issues.

“They’ve seen better days,” Finnerty said. “The ones we’re replacing have either over 140,000 miles on them, or they have major engine problems.”

Finnerty said the new buses will likely have air conditioning, a feature proving more popular in southern Oklahoma today, but often missing from older models.

“I’ve talked to different area schools that have purchased buses and they’ve all gone to A/C, so that’s what we’re looking at doing,” Finnerty said. “Our activity bus right now is the only one with A/C.”

Finnerty said if the bond passes, the district will introduce the new buses at the start of the next school year.

“Taxes will increase a little bit, that’s always scary for some people, ” Finnerty said. “In a couple of years, we will look to doing an improvement bond, but part of our gym will have paid off by then and that will be able to pass without increasing taxes.”

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on February 12.