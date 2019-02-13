The Delaware County Commissioners approved several financial transactions during the Monday, Feb. 11 meeting.

The commissioners approved paying a $14,752 Craig County invoice for housing Delaware County inmates for January.

Also approved was an $8,711.88 transfer from the Sheriff’s Commissary Profit Fund. The transfer included $7,631.88 to the sheriff’s commissary profit fund maintenance and operations account and $1,080 to the sheriff commissary profit rental and leases account.

Other transfers include a $2,570.07 transfer from the sheriff’s use tax sub account to its capital outlay account and per house bill 3470 the commissioners transferred $50.05 from the Department of Corrections fund.

Approved was a $921.79 transfer from District No. 3 sewer pond account to its maintenance and operations account.

Several financial corrections were made, include line item corrections. They are: $100 from the county clerk to the county clerk lien fee fund and $475 from the court clerk to the court fund depository.

An error correction transfer of $411.73 from the sheriff commissary profit fund to the maintenance and operations fund, $391.94 from the sheriff training fund to the sheriff service fee fund and $4,539.83 from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Special fund to the Sheriff Training fund.

Also corrected was $22,978.62 from the sheriff service fee courthouse security fund. Out of that fund, $7,000 goes to courthouse security personal services and $15,978.62 to courthouse security maintenance and operations.

The commissioners also approved the West Siloam Springs Fire Department board members. They are: Joey Dozier, president; Dave Kendrick, vice-president; Linda Stinchcomb, secretary; Sharon Harrison, treasurer; Bud Stinchcomb; member; Bob Coleman; Fire Chief, Robert Gatewood; Assistant Fire Chief, Coleman; Barbara Barnes, requisitioning; Joey Dozier, receiving; Misty Martin and Josh Collum, inventory.

In other business, the commissioners approved:

• Surplus a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan.

• A borrow permit agreement with Alfred Sixkiller to obtain material from the hillside located on 498 Road in District No. 3.

• Resolution to execute project agreement with the Department of Transportation for unnamed tributary in the Flint Creek area.