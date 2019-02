Shawnee resident Mary Lee Ritter, 75, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Shawnee resident Mary Lee Ritter, 75, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at Walker Funeral Chapel.

Other information is pending and will be announced by Walker Funeral Service.