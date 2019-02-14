Parents of Shawnee Middle School seventh and eighth graders were notified Wednesday the band concert scheduled for Thursday Feb. 14 is canceled due to illness.

According to Band Director Shain Baldwin, many band students were too ill, recovering from being ill or have been absent from rehearsals to perform.

The concert will not be rescheduled but the music students have learned will be added to the Spring concert and both bands will still compete in district band contest March 5 at Ada High School.