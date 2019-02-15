Edwin Lonale Fox, 76, Shawnee, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Edwin Lonale Fox, 76, Shawnee, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Kincannon Memorial Chapel with Rev. Doug Altom officiating. Burial will follow in the Navajoe Cemetery with Air Force Honors under the direction of the Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Edwin Lonale Fox was born on Nov. 27, 1942, in Sarasota, Florida, to Wilbur and Ivan (Dalton) Fox. He served in the U.S. Air Force and lived all over the world. He retired after 20 years as a Technical Sergeant. He then became a Baptist minister, residing in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Ed will be greatly missed by his two sons, Tony Fox and wife, Courtney, of Little Rock, Arkansas; and Todd Fox of Hartley, Delaware; several grandchildren, Victoria Kinnamont and Nicholas Fox of Florida, Hannah Davis and Avery Fox of Arkansas, Travis and Tyler Fox of Delaware, and Summer Jacob of South Carolina; and great-grandchildren, Thompson and Charlotte Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Nancy K. Fox, brother, Wil Fox, and sister, Kathryn Fox Morris.

