Gary Don Allen, age 58 and a resident of Asher, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and friends.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center of Shawnee, located at 1700 W. Independence, under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa.

Viewing will begin on Monday, Feb. 18. Shannon Hall, Bob Freeman, and C. C. Vernon will officiate. Casket bearers are Jim Sharp, Moe Eldred, Shawn Sullivan, Mike Evans, Willie Allen, Mason Allen, and Brent Smith. Honorary bearers are C. C. Vernon, Connie Sikes, Jerry Skaggs, Jerry Pack, Joe Allen, Jackie Anderson, Bob Freeman, Justin Harrell, Ray Dees, Bill Evans, Kevin Hall, Harold Green, and this is just to name a few of “all of you cowboy friends” that he met along the journey.

The family will receive guests on Monday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m.

Gary was born April 5, 1960, in Blythe, California, to Melvin William Allen and Bonnie Marie (Lester) Allen. He graduated from Asher and became a welder for BNSF railroad.

He married Rita Smith on Sept. 23, 2010, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a member of the PRCA, IPRA, USTRC, and WSTRC associations. Gary loved rodeoing, going to casinos, fishing, training horses, and roping with his son, Mason.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Allen of the home; his mother, Bonnie Olive and step-father, Doyle of Asher; one sister, Vicky Duck and husband, Robert of Konawa and their children, Misty, Kasey, and R. J., and grandchildren, Kilee, Erik, Scotlynn, and Ryan; former wife, Whitney Allen of Meeker; one son, Mason Allen of Asher; two step-brothers, Marvin Olive and wife, Karen of Missouri, and Steven Olive and wife, Pattie of Missouri; three step-sisters, Becky Honeycutt and husband, Bruce of Missouri, Rhonda Dixon and husband, Earl of Missouri, and Deann Cornelius also from Missouri; two step-sons, Paul Pierce and Jennifer Mayer of Anchorage, Alaska, and Willy Pierce and wife, Amanda of Newalla, Oklahoma; five step-grandchildren, Dezmond Pierce, Paulee Anna Pierce, Grayson Pierce, Jayla Adams, and Jaden Adams; and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Allen.