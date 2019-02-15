After falling in the district finals this past weekend, the Ringling Blue Devils were in survival mode Thursday in the Regional Consolation Quarterfinals.

As it turns out, the Blue Devils will live to see another day in the postseason.

Ringling used a 14-point performance from Scotty Paul to springboard itself into the Regional Consolation Semifinals after a narrow 39-35 victory over Fletcher at Ft. Cobb-Broxton.

Both teams scored seven points in the first quarter, before the Tigers took the lead going into halftime with an 8-2 run to close out the first half.

However, the Blue Devils responded with an 8-7 third quarter run to keep themselves in the game at 22-16.

Ringling had the perfect way to end the game as the Blue Devils exploded for 22 points in the fourth quarter, while holding Fletcher to just 13 to seal the victory.

Kash Lyle added nine points for Ringling, while Caige Calvert put in eight points.

Ringling will now await the loser between Vici and Binger-Oney in the Regional Consolation Semifinals, with the game scheduled to be played Friday at 8 p.m. at Ft. Cobb-Broxton.