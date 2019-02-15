Toni Lynn Hughes Fields was born on February 27, 1960 to Robert B. and Florence Padley Hughes in Independence, Kan. She went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, January 27, 2019 where she will praise Him throughout eternity. Most of her childhood was spent in Wichita, Kan. and during that time her parents adopted Virginia, a two-year-old girl. Gennie, as she was known, was five years younger than Toni. Toni lived in several states including Kansas, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arkansas. She gave birth to three children, Christina, Jeffrey and Jonathan Rucker. On July 1, 2008, she married John Robert Fields. They set up house in Miami, Okla. where they planted a garden dedicated to the glory of God. They shared the harvest with all who had a need including neighbors and friends. They also shared with their church family, Immanuel Baptist of Miami. They eventually settled near Wyandotte, Okla. and became faithful members of Grove’s First Baptist Church.

Preceding Toni in death was her father, Robert B. Hughes and her adopted sister, Virginia Hughes DeTong.

She is survived by her beloved husband, John R. Fields of the home, three children: Christina Rucker of Wichita, Kan., Jeffrey Rucker and wife Romy of Fayetteville, Ark. and Jonathan Rucker and wife Amanda of Raymore, Mo..; Three grandchildren: Harlie, CJ Long and Olivia Clark of Wichita, Kan. and Tulsa, Okla.; Her mother, Florence Padley Rector and step-father, Randall Rector of Coffeyville, Kan.; Uncle Ralph Padley and wife Beth of Bernice, Okla.; Step-daughter Lindsay Fields and husband Jeremy Crosby; Three sisters in law: Nancy, Linda, and Janice; nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideon Bible program, the Benevolence Fund of Grove’s First Baptist Church or Bless Israel.

Honorary pallbearers will be Neil Noland, Wayne Graham, Michael Garrigan, Gaylord Blevins, John Hillis, and Blaine Smyth.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 4 p.m. at Grove’s First Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Paslay officiating.