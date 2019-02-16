After their preliminary hearing was postponed last week to Tuesday Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m., the Prague City Council met Thursday night and went into Executive Session to discuss the next step in their lawsuit against CAH Acquisition Company 7 LLC and it's owner HMC/CAH.

According to Prague City Manager Jim Greff, the City Council gave him the green light to meet with third party companies to take ownership of the local hospital.

"We're hoping to have something rolling by the hearing next Tuesday," Greff said.

He explained companies such as First Physicians Capital Group in Oklahoma City and Cohesive Healthcare Management and Consulting LLC in Shawnee have shown interest in the hospital.

Greff also said hospital employees did not receive pay yet again because CAH missed payroll. This is the third time in two months.

In January, Prague filed the lawsuit against CAH for breach of contract and to force the company to continue normal operations. The city is asking for $39,000 in damages for the contract breach.

If the Prague Community Hospital and it's emergency clinic are shut down before the situation is rectified then locals will have to travel at least 20 minutes out of town for the nearest health care facility.

Greff is hopeful the lawsuit and the current issues the hospital faces will be handled quickly and fairly at the hearing.

"We're just trying to get things settled so we can move forward," Greff said.